Oak Family Advisors LLC Purchases 22,304 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Oak Family Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 39.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 22,304 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Japan ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Oak Family Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $4,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EWJ. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

EWJ opened at $64.14 on Friday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $53.27 and a 12-month high of $64.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.55.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

