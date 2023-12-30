Oak Family Advisors LLC Purchases 33,501 Shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Oak Family Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report) by 199.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,272 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,501 shares during the period. QuidelOrtho accounts for approximately 1.7% of Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Oak Family Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of QuidelOrtho worth $3,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of QDEL. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 572,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,020,000 after acquiring an additional 6,175 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in QuidelOrtho during the 2nd quarter worth about $510,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 45,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on QDEL. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of QuidelOrtho from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 target price (down previously from $95.00) on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of QuidelOrtho from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:QDEL opened at $73.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 387.92 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.95. QuidelOrtho Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.54 and a fifty-two week high of $98.67.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $744.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.90 million. QuidelOrtho had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 6.31%. QuidelOrtho’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies and solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

