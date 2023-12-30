Oak Family Advisors LLC Purchases 4,027 Shares of Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL)

Oak Family Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,027 shares during the quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in Scholastic were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHL. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Scholastic by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Scholastic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Scholastic by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Scholastic by 69.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Scholastic by 19.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scholastic Price Performance

Shares of SCHL traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.70. The stock had a trading volume of 230,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,689. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.77. Scholastic Co. has a twelve month low of $30.50 and a twelve month high of $47.25.

Scholastic Dividend Announcement

Scholastic ( NASDAQ:SCHL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $562.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.23 million. Scholastic had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 5.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. Analysts forecast that Scholastic Co. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SCHL shares. TheStreet raised shares of Scholastic from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Scholastic Profile

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment engages in publication and distribution of children's books, eBooks, media, and interactive products through its school book clubs and fair channels, and trade channel.

