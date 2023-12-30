Oak Family Advisors LLC Sells 1,968 Shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Oak Family Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 59,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,968 shares during the quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mattel were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Mattel by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,071,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,381,000 after acquiring an additional 425,938 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Mattel by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,406,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,116,000 after purchasing an additional 173,932 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in Mattel by 1.1% in the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 16,466,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,746,000 after purchasing an additional 187,157 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Mattel by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,084,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,111,000 after buying an additional 477,695 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Mattel by 6.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,648,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,722,000 after buying an additional 693,226 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Mattel alerts:

Mattel Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ MAT traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.88. 1,718,440 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,480,390. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 82.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Mattel, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.36 and a 52 week high of $22.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Mattel had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 1.59%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MAT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Mattel from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Mattel in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Mattel in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Mattel

Mattel Profile

(Free Report)

Mattel, Inc, a children's and family entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Disney Princess and Frozen, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.