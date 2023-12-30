Oak Family Advisors LLC Sells 3,450 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Oak Family Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,450 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in American International Group by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in American International Group by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the second quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 15.5% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

American International Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AIG traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.75. 2,498,409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,405,673. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.22. The company has a market cap of $47.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.02. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.66 and a 52-week high of $68.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

American International Group Announces Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 50,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $1,025,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 365,413,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,490,984,786. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AIG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded American International Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on American International Group from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.31.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AIG

About American International Group

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.