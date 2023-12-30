Oak Family Advisors LLC Sells 8,555 Shares of iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD)

Oak Family Advisors LLC lessened its position in iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD – Free Report) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,769 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,555 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in iCAD were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iCAD during the first quarter worth about $4,041,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in iCAD during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $861,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in iCAD by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 356,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 84,900 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iCAD in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iCAD in the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on iCAD in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

iCAD Stock Performance

ICAD traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $1.77. The company had a trading volume of 259,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,700. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.91. iCAD, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $3.97.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. iCAD had a negative net margin of 45.02% and a negative return on equity of 29.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 million during the quarter.

iCAD Company Profile

iCAD, Inc engages in the provision of cancer detection and therapy solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company's breast AI suite includes cancer detection, automated density assessment, and breast cancer risk assessment solutions for both 2D and 3D mammography.

