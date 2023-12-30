Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Shares Sold by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,349 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of Oaktree Specialty Lending worth $2,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 2.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,863 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 115.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 99,623 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 53,343 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 45.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,571 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 29.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 100,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 23,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 17.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 57,642 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 8,443 shares in the last quarter. 39.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending alerts:

Oaktree Specialty Lending Stock Performance

Oaktree Specialty Lending stock opened at $20.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.81. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 52 week low of $17.70 and a 52 week high of $21.48.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Increases Dividend

Oaktree Specialty Lending ( NASDAQ:OCSL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The credit services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $101.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.15 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 31.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.14%. This is a positive change from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 138.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oaktree Specialty Lending has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Profile

(Free Report)

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.