Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN) Short Interest Update

Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,500 shares, a decline of 20.7% from the November 30th total of 121,700 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 19,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OCN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Ocwen Financial from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ocwen Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ocwen Financial Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCN. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Ocwen Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Ocwen Financial by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Ocwen Financial by 3,196.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Ocwen Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Ocwen Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OCN stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.76. 11,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,727. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.40 and its 200-day moving average is $28.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.54, a current ratio of 22.74 and a quick ratio of 22.74. Ocwen Financial has a 52 week low of $21.15 and a 52 week high of $36.97.

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.10. Ocwen Financial had a negative net margin of 9.22% and a positive return on equity of 0.19%. The firm had revenue of $255.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.21 million. Research analysts anticipate that Ocwen Financial will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

About Ocwen Financial

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services company, originates and services mortgage loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and the Philippines. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. It provides commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services, as well as residential mortgage loan servicing, such as forward and reverse conventional, government-insured, and non-agency loans, including the reverse mortgage loans to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate.

