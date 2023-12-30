OFS Credit (NASDAQ:OCCIN) Trading Down 0.7%

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIN – Get Free Report) dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $22.24 and last traded at $22.28. Approximately 7,920 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 394% from the average daily volume of 1,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.44.

OFS Credit Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.18 and its 200-day moving average is $22.25.

OFS Credit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 24th were given a $0.1094 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 23rd.

About OFS Credit

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

