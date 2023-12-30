Omagine (OTCMKTS:OMAG) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.01

Omagine Inc (OTCMKTS:OMAG – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and traded as low as $0.01. Omagine shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 913 shares.
Omagine Price Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.01.
Omagine Company Profile
Omagine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the entertainment, hospitality, and real-estate development opportunities primarily in the Middle East and North Africa. The company focuses on the design, development, and construction of mixed-use tourism and residential real-estate development projects.
