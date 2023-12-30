One Day In July LLC Acquires 276 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

One Day In July LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 1.0% of One Day In July LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $362,000. Parkwood LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $439,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 124,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.91 on Friday, reaching $237.22. The company had a trading volume of 4,188,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,098,916. The firm has a market cap of $334.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $223.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $188.93 and a 1 year high of $238.74.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

