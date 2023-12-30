One Day In July LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

One Day In July LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 279 shares during the quarter. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. 40.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA GLD traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $191.17. 4,612,349 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,449,632. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $168.19 and a 52-week high of $193.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.94.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

