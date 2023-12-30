One Day In July LLC Boosts Stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

One Day In July LLC increased its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the period. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 70,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after buying an additional 5,640 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 55.7% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 62,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after buying an additional 22,187 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 20.9% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 27.8% in the third quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 30,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 6,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 25.7% in the third quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 7,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NULV stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.91. 379,608 shares of the company traded hands. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $25.49 and a 52-week high of $30.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.47 and a 200-day moving average of $34.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.92.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

