One Day In July LLC Boosts Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

One Day In July LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the quarter. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.9% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 58,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,757,000 after acquiring an additional 3,804 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.0% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 36.7% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 108,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,897,000 after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.3% in the second quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 9.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,198,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $812,000,000 after acquiring an additional 195,130 shares during the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $1.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $409.52. The stock had a trading volume of 42,662,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,251,292. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $385.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $374.56. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $260.34 and a 1-year high of $412.92.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

