One Day In July LLC Has $1.60 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

One Day In July LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 20.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,723 shares during the period. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 67,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,758,000 after purchasing an additional 12,432 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 21,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the period.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of TLH stock traded down $0.69 on Friday, reaching $108.26. The stock had a trading volume of 588,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,515. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $93.08 and a 12 month high of $116.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.44.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

