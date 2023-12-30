One Day In July LLC Has $10.09 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

One Day In July LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,148 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,387 shares during the period. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of One Day In July LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. One Day In July LLC owned about 0.16% of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF worth $10,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESGV. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 104,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,171,000 after purchasing an additional 13,421 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn FI LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 193.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 28,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 18,533 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of ESGV stock traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $85.06. The company had a trading volume of 334,959 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.56.

About Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

