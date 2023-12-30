One Day In July LLC Has $16.66 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV)

One Day In July LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 216,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,955 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of One Day In July LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. One Day In July LLC owned approximately 1.40% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $16,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 217.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period.

Shares of VIOV stock traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.50. 305,064 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,168. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.58. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.68 and a fifty-two week high of $92.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.19.

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected from the S&P 600. VIOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

