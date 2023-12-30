One Day In July LLC Has $19.02 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

One Day In July LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,815 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,161 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 3.4% of One Day In July LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. One Day In July LLC owned about 0.14% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $19,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VBK. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 105.7% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 80.9% in the 1st quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 210.9% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VBK traded down $3.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $241.77. The stock had a trading volume of 221,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,940. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.74. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $195.63 and a 1-year high of $246.18.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

