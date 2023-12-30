One Day In July LLC Has $24.86 Million Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

One Day In July LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 4.4% of One Day In July LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $24,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $38,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of VUG traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $310.88. The stock had a trading volume of 860,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,978. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $207.94 and a fifty-two week high of $313.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $294.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $285.97. The firm has a market cap of $101.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

