One Day In July LLC Has $3.72 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

One Day In July LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 23.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,791 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of One Day In July LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. One Day In July LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $3,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 14.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,361,000 after buying an additional 6,680 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 103.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after buying an additional 15,226 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $907,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1,165.7% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 13,417 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VGLT traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.53. 3,001,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,869,708. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.69. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.90 and a fifty-two week high of $67.25.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

