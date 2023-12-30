One Day In July LLC Has $4.26 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

One Day In July LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 0.8% of One Day In July LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Biechele Royce Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VIG stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $170.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,419,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,958. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $162.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $146.17 and a 12 month high of $171.20.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.