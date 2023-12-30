One Day In July LLC Has $568,000 Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

One Day In July LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 120,049.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,736,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,926,156,000 after buying an additional 84,666,098 shares during the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10,840.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 24,758,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,406,000 after buying an additional 24,532,324 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,136,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,994,000 after buying an additional 1,061,564 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 273.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,318,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,786,000 after buying an additional 965,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,310,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,461,000 after buying an additional 551,571 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

IWS stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $116.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 297,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,272. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $97.40 and a twelve month high of $117.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

