One Day In July LLC Increases Stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

One Day In July LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 452,593 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,606 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of One Day In July LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $9,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOVT. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GOVT stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $23.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,152,146 shares. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.45.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.