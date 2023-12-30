One Day In July LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

One Day In July LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 322,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,703 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 4.3% of One Day In July LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. One Day In July LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $24,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 171,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $881,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 17,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 10,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 20,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $1.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.36. 5,331,557 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,202,889. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $70.61 and a 1-year high of $94.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

