One Day In July LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

One Day In July LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 8.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares during the quarter. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Country Club Bank GFN lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 191,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,120,000 after acquiring an additional 23,589 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 595,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,788,000 after acquiring an additional 32,067 shares during the period. SWAN Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,770,000. Finally, Whitcomb & Hess Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $213,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VONG stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.02. 686,067 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 816,459. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.77. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $53.82 and a 1-year high of $78.54. The firm has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.1653 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

