One Day In July LLC Invests $388,000 in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

One Day In July LLC acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PPC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 284.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 37,215 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 1st quarter worth about $441,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 30.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the first quarter valued at about $551,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 37.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 8,745 shares during the last quarter. 16.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

Pilgrim’s Pride Stock Performance

Shares of PPC stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.66. 723,068 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 587,348. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 230.52 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.98 and its 200 day moving average is $24.56. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 1 year low of $19.96 and a 1 year high of $27.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Pilgrim’s Pride ( NASDAQ:PPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PPC. TheStreet cut shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PPC

Pilgrim’s Pride Profile

(Free Report)

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.