One Day In July LLC Purchases 13,483 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

One Day In July LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,483 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF comprises about 1.6% of One Day In July LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. One Day In July LLC owned approximately 0.15% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $9,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 118,772.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,295,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,518,825,000 after acquiring an additional 93,217,157 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $99,451,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 740.4% in the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 812,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,264,000 after acquiring an additional 715,844 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,056,000. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1,991.5% in the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 293,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,781,000 after acquiring an additional 279,272 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded down $1.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $103.07. 228,485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,049. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $81.81 and a 1-year high of $106.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.32. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

