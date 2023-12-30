One Day In July LLC Purchases Shares of 14,522 Nuveen ESG Dividend ETF (BATS:NUDV)

One Day In July LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Dividend ETF (BATS:NUDV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000. One Day In July LLC owned 3.63% of Nuveen ESG Dividend ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Dividend ETF by 906.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,951 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $399,000.

Nuveen ESG Dividend ETF Stock Performance

BATS:NUDV traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.69. The company had a trading volume of 425 shares. The stock has a market cap of $10.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.07.

About Nuveen ESG Dividend ETF

The Nuveen ESG Dividend ETF (NUDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the TIAA ESG USA High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US-listed companies that exhibit high dividend yields and meet certain ESG criteria. NUDV was launched on Sep 27, 2021 and is managed by Nuveen.

