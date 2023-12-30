One Day In July LLC Sells 4,632 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

One Day In July LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 26.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,632 shares during the quarter. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the second quarter valued at about $666,000. Sierra Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 195,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,033,000 after acquiring an additional 19,044 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter worth about $384,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Advisory Partners grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners now owns 4,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

VGK traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $64.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,839,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,995,245. The company has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $55.06 and a 12-month high of $64.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.55.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.