One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) COO Lawrence Ricketts Sells 3,000 Shares

Posted by on Dec 30th, 2023

One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLPGet Free Report) COO Lawrence Ricketts sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.36, for a total value of $67,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 176,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,950,229.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

One Liberty Properties Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE OLP opened at $21.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.64 million, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.30. One Liberty Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.55 and a 1 year high of $24.73.

One Liberty Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 165.14%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in One Liberty Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of One Liberty Properties during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 235.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in One Liberty Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in One Liberty Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 36.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OLP has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on One Liberty Properties in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of One Liberty Properties in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on OLP

One Liberty Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial and retail properties. Many of these properties are subject to long-term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP)

Receive News & Ratings for One Liberty Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Liberty Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.