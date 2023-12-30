One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) COO Lawrence Ricketts Sells 3,000 Shares

One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP – Get Free Report) COO Lawrence Ricketts sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.36, for a total value of $67,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 176,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,950,229.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

One Liberty Properties Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE OLP opened at $21.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.64 million, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.30. One Liberty Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.55 and a 1 year high of $24.73.

One Liberty Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 165.14%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in One Liberty Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of One Liberty Properties during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 235.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in One Liberty Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in One Liberty Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 36.65% of the company’s stock.

OLP has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on One Liberty Properties in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of One Liberty Properties in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th.

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial and retail properties. Many of these properties are subject to long-term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

