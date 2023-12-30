Open Text (TSE:OTEX) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $51.91

Open Text Co. (TSE:OTEX – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:OTEX) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$51.91 and traded as high as C$56.48. Open Text shares last traded at C$55.95, with a volume of 214,685 shares.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Open Text from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 225.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$52.31 and its 200-day moving average is C$52.12.

In related news, Senior Officer James Prentiss Donohue sold 974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.27, for a total transaction of C$39,222.98. In other Open Text news, Director Mark James Barrenechea sold 32,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.27, for a total value of C$1,289,042.70. Also, Senior Officer James Prentiss Donohue sold 974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.27, for a total transaction of C$39,222.98. 2.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

