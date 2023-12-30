OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
OptimumBank Stock Performance
NASDAQ:OPHC opened at $4.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.21. OptimumBank has a 1-year low of $2.77 and a 1-year high of $4.38.
OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. OptimumBank had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $6.83 million for the quarter.
OptimumBank Company Profile
OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
