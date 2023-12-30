OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

OptimumBank Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OPHC opened at $4.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.21. OptimumBank has a 1-year low of $2.77 and a 1-year high of $4.38.

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. OptimumBank had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $6.83 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

OptimumBank Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPHC. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of OptimumBank by 1,250,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OptimumBank in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OptimumBank in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OptimumBank by 86.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 45,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

