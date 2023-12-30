Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Oragenics Stock Performance

Oragenics stock opened at $5.77 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.41. Oragenics has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $9.58.

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Oragenics

About Oragenics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Oragenics by 388.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 96,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 77,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Oragenics by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 495,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 37,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oragenics by 591.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 110,119 shares in the last quarter. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

