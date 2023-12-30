Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Origin Agritech Price Performance

NASDAQ SEED opened at $2.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.25 and a 200-day moving average of $3.19. Origin Agritech has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $10.66.

Get Origin Agritech alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Origin Agritech

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in Origin Agritech in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Origin Agritech by 21.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 242,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 42,239 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Origin Agritech by 5,760.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 5,760 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Origin Agritech during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Origin Agritech in the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Origin Agritech Company Profile

Origin Agritech Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an agricultural biotechnology in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in crop seed breeding and genetic improvement activities. Its products include corn, soyabean, canola, and rice seeds. The company is also involved in the development, production, and distribution of hybrid crop seeds, as well as develops hybrid seed technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Agritech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Agritech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.