Outfitter Financial LLC Buys New Shares in Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI)

Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 30,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AESI. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 526.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in Atlas Energy Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in the first quarter worth $68,000. 17.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Atlas Energy Solutions alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Atlas Energy Solutions

In related news, major shareholder Richard W. Schmidt sold 16,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $341,177.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,703,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,787,083.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Richard W. Schmidt sold 16,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $341,177.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,703,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,787,083.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Richard W. Schmidt sold 29,234 shares of Atlas Energy Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total value of $590,526.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,720,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,749,797.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,582 shares of company stock valued at $1,110,984. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Atlas Energy Solutions Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:AESI opened at $17.22 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.06 and a 12 month high of $24.69.

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.08). Atlas Energy Solutions had a return on equity of 95.51% and a net margin of 21.24%. The company had revenue of $157.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.44 million. On average, research analysts expect that Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlas Energy Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a yield of 4%. This is a boost from Atlas Energy Solutions’s previous None dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.90.

View Our Latest Report on AESI

Atlas Energy Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc provides proppant and logistics services to the oil and natural gas industry within the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Austin, Texas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AESI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.