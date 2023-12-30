Outfitter Financial LLC Has $661,000 Stock Position in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)

Outfitter Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings in Utz Brands were worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Utz Brands by 696.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,047,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,248,000 after acquiring an additional 915,784 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Utz Brands by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,868,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,655,000 after purchasing an additional 610,455 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 597.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 549,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,591,000 after purchasing an additional 470,551 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Utz Brands by 687.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 476,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,841,000 after buying an additional 415,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 13.8% in the first quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 3,239,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,359,000 after buying an additional 392,955 shares during the period. 49.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:UTZ opened at $16.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Utz Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $11.17 and a one year high of $19.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.53. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 77.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.86.

Utz Brands ( NYSE:UTZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $371.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.80 million. Utz Brands had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 5.92%. Utz Brands’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a $0.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Utz Brands’s payout ratio is 109.52%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on UTZ shares. Mizuho started coverage on Utz Brands in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Utz Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.64.

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, veggies, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGI Fridays, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.

