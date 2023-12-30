Outfitter Financial LLC Lowers Stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Outfitter Financial LLC cut its stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CBOE. Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its position in Cboe Global Markets by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 5.9% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2.3% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.62, for a total transaction of $233,506.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,918.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CBOE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $168.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $177.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.55.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CBOE

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

Shares of BATS CBOE opened at $178.56 on Friday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.82 and a 1 year high of $139.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.04 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $174.56 and its 200 day moving average is $157.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.20. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $480.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, October 26th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

(Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.