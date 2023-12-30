Outfitter Financial LLC Purchases 355 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Outfitter Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 8,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 14,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 9,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $76.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $66.67 and a one year high of $78.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.54.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

