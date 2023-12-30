Outfitter Financial LLC Purchases 855 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Outfitter Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,220 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 82,251.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,778,048 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $286,874,000 after purchasing an additional 4,772,246 shares during the period. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the second quarter worth approximately $96,594,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3,774.4% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,197,204 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $65,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,304 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3,313.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 823,558 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $46,712,000 after purchasing an additional 799,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 589.5% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 668,419 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $44,604,000 after purchasing an additional 571,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BUD opened at $64.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.99 and a 200-day moving average of $57.86. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of $51.66 and a 12 month high of $67.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.20.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The consumer goods maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.86. The business had revenue of $15.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.72 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BUD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. HSBC upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.50.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

