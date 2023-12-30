Outfitter Financial LLC Trims Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Outfitter Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,759 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up approximately 1.9% of Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 1,843 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $913,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,703 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $6,508,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Blossom Wealth Management acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $339,000. 67.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of MCD opened at $296.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $278.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $280.25. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $245.73 and a 12-month high of $299.35.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 157.19%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $1.67 dividend. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 58.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCD has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $345.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded McDonald’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.60.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $180,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,064,722. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,379,960.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,245 shares of company stock valued at $3,925,912. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

