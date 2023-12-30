Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 (NASDAQ:OXLCL) Short Interest Update

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 (NASDAQ:OXLCL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the November 30th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 Trading Up 0.5 %

OXLCL stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.30. 4,056 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,715. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.19. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 has a 52 week low of $21.90 and a 52 week high of $24.47.

Get Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 alerts:

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 15th will be given a $0.4219 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.24%.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 Company Profile

oxford lane capital corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by oxford lane management llc. it invests in fixed income securities. the fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.