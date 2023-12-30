Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the November 30th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oxford Lane Capital

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oxford Lane Capital stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCP – Free Report) by 8,500.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Oxford Lane Capital were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Oxford Lane Capital Stock Performance

Shares of Oxford Lane Capital stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.90. The stock had a trading volume of 4,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,667. Oxford Lane Capital has a 52 week low of $21.72 and a 52 week high of $23.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.86.

Oxford Lane Capital Dividend Announcement

About Oxford Lane Capital

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a $0.1302 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

