Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:ICOW) Shares Down 0.5%

Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:ICOW – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $31.25 and last traded at $31.26. 188,863 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $31.43.

Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $738.83 million, a P/E ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 186,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,806,000 after acquiring an additional 50,458 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in shares of Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $282,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $374,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF by 389.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 65,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after buying an additional 51,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $4,322,000.

Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF (ICOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the FTSE Developed Ex-US Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. ICOW was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

