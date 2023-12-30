Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) is Echo Wealth Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Echo Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 126,328 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,920 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises approximately 6.7% of Echo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Echo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $6,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,438,988,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,984,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,679,000 after acquiring an additional 308,475 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 17.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,201,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,170,000 after acquiring an additional 916,282 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,106,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,695,000 after acquiring an additional 102,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,703,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,428,000 after acquiring an additional 182,087 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

COWZ stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,992,271 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.65.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.