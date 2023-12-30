Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Acquired by Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,628 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $918,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 6.5% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 425 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 6.4% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 2.9% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PANW. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $281.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.67.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.86, for a total transaction of $10,613,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,797,458.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.86, for a total transaction of $10,613,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,797,458.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 5,240 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total value of $1,572,052.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 845,116 shares in the company, valued at $253,543,251.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 465,440 shares of company stock valued at $123,285,259. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

PANW traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $294.88. 2,068,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,745,547. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $273.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.78. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.22 and a 12 month high of $318.00. The stock has a market cap of $92.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.17.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 8.52%. Sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

