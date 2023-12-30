Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS) Receives $27.60 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.60.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PAAS. StockNews.com raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $23.50 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, CIBC set a $25.00 price target on shares of Pan American Silver and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th.

NYSE PAAS opened at $16.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.29. Pan American Silver has a one year low of $13.13 and a one year high of $19.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.35.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $616.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.22 million. Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 11.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Pan American Silver will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently -43.01%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 1.6% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 32,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 5.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. PYA Waltman Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 4.9% during the second quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 15,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 90.8% during the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 4.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, and Cap-Oeste Sur Este mines.

