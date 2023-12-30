PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.50.

PAR has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Stephens began coverage on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PAR Technology to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th.

In other news, Director Douglas Gregory Rauch sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $167,538.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,304.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of PAR Technology by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,878 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 2,321 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,368,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,588,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of PAR Technology by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000.

Shares of NYSE PAR opened at $43.58 on Friday. PAR Technology has a 52-week low of $24.76 and a 52-week high of $46.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.44 and a 200-day moving average of $37.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.11. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 15.92% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $107.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.45 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PAR Technology will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers Punchh, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an omnichannel digital ordering solution; Brink POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; Menu, a digital ordering solution; PAR Payment Services, a transaction-based payment processing service; and Data Central, a cloud software solution for back-office applications.

