Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) Receives C$39.69 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$39.69.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on POU. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Paramount Resources from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. CIBC cut their target price on Paramount Resources from C$42.50 to C$40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Shares of POU stock opened at C$25.93 on Friday. Paramount Resources has a 12-month low of C$25.05 and a 12-month high of C$33.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$28.07 and a 200-day moving average of C$29.88.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.67 by C($0.08). Paramount Resources had a net margin of 31.48% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The business had revenue of C$430.70 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paramount Resources will post 3.5291005 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.89%.

In other news, Senior Officer David Blake Reid sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.02, for a total transaction of C$416,289.90. In other news, Senior Officer David Blake Reid sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.02, for a total transaction of C$416,289.90. Also, Director Kimberley Elizabeth Lynch Proctor purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$25.41 per share, with a total value of C$50,823.00. Insiders own 45.79% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 185,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development, the Kaybob North Montney oil development and other low-decline, legacy shale gas, and conventional natural gas producing properties covering an area of 745,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 811,000 net acres.

