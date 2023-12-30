Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Short Interest Update

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,050,000 shares, a drop of 20.4% from the November 30th total of 17,640,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days. Approximately 6.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Barclays upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of NYSE PK traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.30. 4,266,593 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,170,821. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. Park Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $10.70 and a one year high of $17.37.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $679.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.05 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 1.36% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. On average, research analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,377.78%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PK. BIP Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at $198,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 185,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 15,943 shares during the period. Rush Island Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 7,020,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,001,000 after purchasing an additional 714,008 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth $720,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at $598,000. 91.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Park is one of the largest publicly-traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of iconic and market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts (excluding the Hilton San Francisco Hotels) with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

