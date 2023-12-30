Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Position Lifted by Lantz Financial LLC

Lantz Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Paychex comprises approximately 0.9% of Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Paychex during the second quarter valued at $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Paychex by 91.7% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Paychex by 80.9% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Paychex in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $1,920,353.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,829.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Paychex news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $1,920,353.49. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,829.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $4,785,484.91. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,292,642. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paychex Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $119.11 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.09 and a 1 year high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.88 and its 200-day moving average is $118.70. The stock has a market cap of $42.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.97.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. Paychex had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 46.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 79.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PAYX. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Paychex from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TD Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $123.00 target price (down from $132.00) on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Paychex from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.62.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

